The USS Gerald R Ford, the world's largest aircraft carrier, is headed for repairs in Crete, Greece , after suffering a major fire incident. The carrier has been on a nearly nine-month deployment and is currently stationed in the Red Sea as part of operations against Iran . It's unclear how long the $13 billion vessel would remain in Crete.

Fire details Fire on USS Gerald R Ford injures sailors The New York Times reported that sailors took more than 30 hours to put out the fire. Nearly 200 sailors were treated for smoke-related injuries after the fire broke out in the ship's main laundry area. One service member was airlifted off with injuries. The Pentagon has not yet commented on the incident, but initial reports confirmed no damage to the ship's propulsion plant, leaving it fully operational.

Toilet troubles Carrier also faced issues with toilet systems at sea The USS Gerald R Ford has already faced major issues, including with its toilet systems while at sea. Reports describe clogged systems and long lines for restrooms on the ship. The Navy acknowledged the reports of toilet problems but cited ship leadership as saying that "clog incidents are addressed promptly by trained damage control and engineering personnel, with minimal downtime."

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Deployment criticism Normal tour lasts only six months The battleship was taking part in US operations against Venezuela when President Donald Trump directed it to the Middle East ahead of the Iran campaign. While a usual tour lasts six months, the Ford has been at sea since June of last year. With Ford's departure, just one US carrier, the USS Abraham Lincoln, remains to support the Iran war.

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