USS Gerald Ford headed for repairs after 30-hour fire onboard
What's the story
The USS Gerald R Ford, the world's largest aircraft carrier, is headed for repairs in Crete, Greece, after suffering a major fire incident. The carrier has been on a nearly nine-month deployment and is currently stationed in the Red Sea as part of operations against Iran. It's unclear how long the $13 billion vessel would remain in Crete.
Fire details
Fire on USS Gerald R Ford injures sailors
The New York Times reported that sailors took more than 30 hours to put out the fire. Nearly 200 sailors were treated for smoke-related injuries after the fire broke out in the ship's main laundry area. One service member was airlifted off with injuries. The Pentagon has not yet commented on the incident, but initial reports confirmed no damage to the ship's propulsion plant, leaving it fully operational.
Toilet troubles
Carrier also faced issues with toilet systems at sea
The USS Gerald R Ford has already faced major issues, including with its toilet systems while at sea. Reports describe clogged systems and long lines for restrooms on the ship. The Navy acknowledged the reports of toilet problems but cited ship leadership as saying that "clog incidents are addressed promptly by trained damage control and engineering personnel, with minimal downtime."
Deployment criticism
Normal tour lasts only six months
The battleship was taking part in US operations against Venezuela when President Donald Trump directed it to the Middle East ahead of the Iran campaign. While a usual tour lasts six months, the Ford has been at sea since June of last year. With Ford's departure, just one US carrier, the USS Abraham Lincoln, remains to support the Iran war.
Military operations
USS Gerald R Ford's withdrawal may create operational gap
The USS Gerald R Ford carries over 75 military aircraft and uses a sophisticated radar system for air traffic control and navigation. Before its Middle East deployment, it was involved in US operations in the Caribbean against alleged drug-smuggling boats and sanctioned tankers. The carrier's withdrawal will create a significant gap in US forces in the region, but reports suggest it may be replaced by another carrier, the USS George HW Bush.