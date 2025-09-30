US considering Ukraine's request for long-range Tomahawk missiles: JD Vance

The United States is mulling over Ukraine 's request for long-range Tomahawk missiles, US Vice President JD Vance has said. However, he clarified that President Donald Trump would make "the final determination" on the issue. Kyiv has been urging its Western allies to provide weapons that can reach major Russian cities far from the front lines, as they believe this could significantly weaken Russia's military industry and end the war.

Missile skepticism Russia reacts to US's Tomahawk missile consideration Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov dismissed Vance's suggestion, stating there was "no panacea that can change the situation on the front for the Kyiv regime." "Whether it's Tomahawks or other missiles, they won't be able to change the dynamic," he added. Tomahawk missiles have a range of 2,500km, which would make Moscow a feasible target for Ukraine.

Strike authorization Trump may have already authorized deep strikes into Russia While Vance was non-committal on Ukraine's Tomahawk request, US special envoy to Ukraine Keith Kellogg hinted that Trump had already authorized strikes deep into Russian territory. When asked in an interview with Fox News if Washington had allowed Kyiv to strike within Russia under certain circumstances, Kellogg replied: "The answer is yes, use the ability to hit deep; there are no such things as sanctuaries."

Air defense Ukraine seeks Patriot defense systems from allies In light of intensified aerial attacks by Russia, Ukraine is seeking at least 10 units of Patriot surface-to-air defense systems from its Western partners. Kyiv's deputy defense minister, Ivan Havryliuk, said Russia is likely to intensify its aerial assaults further. The request for Patriots comes after a massive 12-hour strike on Sunday involving hundreds of drones and nearly 50 missiles that killed four in Kyiv and injured at least 70.