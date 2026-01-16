Venezuela's Machado presents Nobel prize to Trump at White House
Venezuelan opposition leader and Nobel laureate Maria Corina Machado met United States President Donald Trump at the White House on Thursday. During their meeting, Machado presented her Nobel Peace Prize medal to Trump as a gesture of appreciation for his commitment to freedom in Venezuela. "I presented the President of the United States with the medal of the Nobel Peace Prize," she said. Machado was announced as the prize's recipient in recognition of her efforts to advance Venezuelan democracy.
Trump confirmed the gesture on social media, calling it a "wonderful gesture of mutual respect." He wrote, "Maria presented me with her Nobel Peace Prize for the work I have done. Such a wonderful gesture of mutual respect. Thank you Maria!" However, the Norwegian Nobel Institute has clarified that the Peace Prize itself cannot be transferred or shared and would remain Machado's.
The meeting with Trump was Machado's first public appearance in Washington after she left Venezuela due to safety concerns. She had been barred from running in Venezuela's 2024 presidential election by a court loyal to Nicolas Maduro. After her meeting with Trump, Machado met a bipartisan group of senators on Capitol Hill, where she spoke about the need for progress toward a transition in power and elections in Venezuela.
Machado has been a prominent figure in challenging Venezuela's ruling party since 2004. Human rights groups have accused Maduro of ruthlessly stifling dissent and apprehending opposition leaders. As of January 11, the human rights organization Foro Penal estimated that there were 804 political prisoners in Venezuela; however, some estimates put the number in the thousands. Machado was a member of Venezuela's National Assembly until she was dismissed by Maduro's regime for allegedly conspiring against the presidency.