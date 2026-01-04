Venezuela's Supreme Court appoints Delcy Rodriguez as interim president

Venezuela's Supreme Court has appointed Vice President Delcy Rodriguez as interim president after the capture of President Nicolas Maduro by United States forces. The court's decision was aimed at ensuring administrative continuity and national defense in Maduro's absence. The Constitutional Chamber of the court stated that Rodriguez would assume "the office of President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, in order to guarantee administrative continuity and the comprehensive defense of the Nation."

Legal review Court to review legal framework for state continuity The court also mentioned that it would review the legal framework to ensure the continuity of government and the defense of sovereignty during this transition. The ruling came after US President Donald Trump announced plans to "run" Venezuela, leaving many confused about the future governance of the South American nation. Venezuela has the largest-known proven reserves of oil in the world.

US involvement Rodriguez condemns US action, Trump outlines plans Rodriguez has publicly condemned the US action as "barbaric" and a "kidnapping." Despite this, Trump said she was sworn in" and would work with Washington to "make Venezuela great again." The White House did not provide detailed information on how it would govern Venezuela, but US Senator Marco Rubio was named to lead the administration.

Leadership dynamics Trump dismisses opposition leader, hints at leniency Trump also dismissed opposition leader Maria Corina Machado as unfit for power and hinted at leniency toward Rodriguez and other Maduro allies. He said US troops wouldn't be needed if Rodriguez complied with American demands. This strategy seems aimed at pressuring Venezuela's current leadership to meet US expectations while avoiding full regime change.