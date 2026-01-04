Venezuela's Supreme Court appoints Delcy Rodriguez as interim president
What's the story
Venezuela's Supreme Court has appointed Vice President Delcy Rodriguez as interim president after the capture of President Nicolas Maduro by United States forces. The court's decision was aimed at ensuring administrative continuity and national defense in Maduro's absence. The Constitutional Chamber of the court stated that Rodriguez would assume "the office of President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, in order to guarantee administrative continuity and the comprehensive defense of the Nation."
Legal review
Court to review legal framework for state continuity
The court also mentioned that it would review the legal framework to ensure the continuity of government and the defense of sovereignty during this transition. The ruling came after US President Donald Trump announced plans to "run" Venezuela, leaving many confused about the future governance of the South American nation. Venezuela has the largest-known proven reserves of oil in the world.
US involvement
Rodriguez condemns US action, Trump outlines plans
Rodriguez has publicly condemned the US action as "barbaric" and a "kidnapping." Despite this, Trump said she was sworn in" and would work with Washington to "make Venezuela great again." The White House did not provide detailed information on how it would govern Venezuela, but US Senator Marco Rubio was named to lead the administration.
Leadership dynamics
Trump dismisses opposition leader, hints at leniency
Trump also dismissed opposition leader Maria Corina Machado as unfit for power and hinted at leniency toward Rodriguez and other Maduro allies. He said US troops wouldn't be needed if Rodriguez complied with American demands. This strategy seems aimed at pressuring Venezuela's current leadership to meet US expectations while avoiding full regime change.
Economic situation
Venezuela's economic crisis and potential US involvement
Venezuela has been grappling with an economic crisis, including hyperinflation and mass migration. Analysts warn that further instability could worsen the situation. Rodriguez indicated a willingness for "respectful relationships" with the United States if she assumes control, which could open avenues for negotiations. Trump warned of more US action if cooperation doesn't happen, saying, "All political and military figures in Venezuela should understand what happened to Maduro can happen to them."