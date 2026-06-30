Venezuelans demand accountability after earthquake kills at least 1,700

Self-rescue efforts

Families take matters into their own hands

In the absence of timely help from authorities, families have taken matters into their own hands. At the Bello Horizonte complex, residents and volunteers are using spades and crowbars to search for survivors. William Rodrigues, a resident at the site, was quoted as saying that they couldn't just stand by idly with possible survivors under the rubble. Juan Avendo described how he and his nephew rescued a woman trapped under debris using only their bare hands.