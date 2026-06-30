Venezuelans demand accountability after earthquake kills at least 1,700
What's the story
Venezuela is reeling from the devastation of twin earthquakes that struck last week, killing at least 1,700 people. The tremors were so powerful that they brought down buildings and left many trapped under the rubble. Among the worst-hit areas is La Guaira, where a 12-story building collapsed. Interim President Delcy Rodriguez has termed this disaster as "the most brutal natural catastrophe" in Venezuela's history. However, the delayed response of the government has sparked public outrage, with calls for accountability.
Rescue delay
Families accuse government of negligence
According to the BBC, Miguel Oscar Nunez, who is waiting for his son Angel to be rescued from under the rubble, expressed frustration over what he called "negligence of the authorities." Kevin Montilla also criticized the slow rescue operations and lack of government support. "The rescue operation started very late, and it's been slow," he said.
Self-rescue efforts
Families take matters into their own hands
In the absence of timely help from authorities, families have taken matters into their own hands. At the Bello Horizonte complex, residents and volunteers are using spades and crowbars to search for survivors. William Rodrigues, a resident at the site, was quoted as saying that they couldn't just stand by idly with possible survivors under the rubble. Juan Avendo described how he and his nephew rescued a woman trapped under debris using only their bare hands.
Rescue suspension
Official rescue team arrived 2 days later
The first official rescue team from Venezuela arrived nearly two days after the earthquake. Teams from El Salvador and the United States joined later, but operations were suspended on Sunday. This has left many families still searching for their loved ones under the rubble. Deilisbeth Herreira is one such mother who is desperately looking for her daughters at a local hospital.