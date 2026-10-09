Vice President JD Vance calls Microsoft H-1B workers 'indentured servants'
Vice President JD Vance called out Microsoft for allegedly replacing American workers with H-1B visa holders, referring to them as "indentured servants."
The timing raised eyebrows since the White House was honoring Microsoft's Indian-born CEO, Satya Nadella.
Social media quickly pointed out that Vance's wife, Usha, is the U.S.-born daughter of Indian immigrants, making his comments feel a bit contradictory.
Microsoft: H-1B mostly extensions, paid competitively
Microsoft pushed back, saying most of its H-1B applications in the last fiscal year were extensions or changes of status for existing employees, and that these workers earn competitive pay.
Industry voices also highlighted how crucial H-1B holders are for major tech projects.
The whole episode has people talking about how US immigration policies are applied and what role international talent plays in the tech world.