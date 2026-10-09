Vice President JD Vance calls Microsoft H-1B workers 'indentured servants'

Vice President JD Vance called out Microsoft for allegedly replacing American workers with H-1B visa holders, referring to them as "indentured servants."

The timing raised eyebrows since the White House was honoring Microsoft's Indian-born CEO, Satya Nadella.

Social media quickly pointed out that Vance's wife, Usha, is the U.S.-born daughter of Indian immigrants, making his comments feel a bit contradictory.