Video: Modi, Putin, Xi share warm moment at SCO summit

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi , Russian President Vladimir Putin , and Chinese President Xi Jinping were seen sharing a warm moment at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tianjin. The three leaders were seen shaking hands and having a light conversation. The interaction was captured in video and photographs at the summit.

Bilateral meeting PM Modi, Putin share a hug The summit also witnessed a moment when PM Modi and President Putin shared a warm hug and held hands. This was before their formal engagements began. PM Modi is scheduled to address the SCO plenary session later in the day, where he will outline India's priorities on regional security, economic cooperation, and connectivity. He will also have a bilateral meeting with President Putin during this visit.

Twitter Post The 3 leaders had a candid interaction #WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping had a candid interaction as the world leaders arrived at the venue of the Shanghai Cooperation Council (SCO) Summit in Tianjin, China. pic.twitter.com/d3wzxh833d — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2025

Sidelines moment Modi, Putin walk past Shehbaz Khan On the other hand, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was seen standing alone as PM Modi and President Putin walked past him. This moment drew attention as it followed earlier images from the summit that placed Modi and Sharif at a distance. The Tianjin summit is the largest-ever annual meeting of the SCO, with China inviting 20 foreign leaders and 10 heads of international organizations.

Xi's address Xi Jinping addresses welcome banquet for leaders In his welcome banquet address, President Xi highlighted the SCO's responsibility in safeguarding regional peace and stability. He expressed confidence that with concerted efforts, the summit would be a success and the SCO would play an even bigger role in unity among member states. Founded in 2001, the SCO has expanded to include 10 full members, 2 observers, and 14 dialogue partners, spanning Asia, Europe, and Africa.