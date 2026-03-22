Trump struggling to walk, sit down has internet take notice

A video of President Donald Trump has reignited debates about his health. The footage by Fox TV shows the 79-year-old carefully walking down the steps of Air Force One as he arrived in Florida on March 21. Social media users have closely examined his movements, with some seeing signs of discomfort and others dismissing it as overblown.

Video analysis In the video, Trump is seen gripping the railing In the video, Trump is seen gripping the railing and descending the aircraft stairs at a steady but cautious pace. He pauses briefly midway before reaching the ground safely. The footage has sparked mixed reactions online, with some users commenting on Trump's appearance and others questioning if such movements are routine.

Health debate Clips from his public appearances often circulate widely This isn't the first time Trump's movements have drawn scrutiny. Clips from his public appearances often circulate widely, prompting debates about his health. Observers have pointed to visible signs such as swollen ankles and changes in skin tone. Despite the speculation, Trump has pushed back against these claims by referring to past medical assessments by former White House doctor Ronny Jackson.

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