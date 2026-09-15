In first, Saudi activates Mecca warning system amid Houthi threat
What's the story
Saudi Arabia's General Directorate of Civil Defense issued alerts on Tuesday, warning of a "potential danger" in Jeddah, the holy city of Mecca and Taif, amid escalating clashes between Saudi and Yemen's Houthis, which have carried out a series of missile and drone attacks on the kingdom's cities and infrastructure in recent days. This is the first time in recent history that such an alert has been sounded for Mecca.
Safety measures
Residents advised to seek shelter, follow safety instructions
The National Early Warning Platform for Emergencies warned of a "potential danger" in Mecca, while similar alerts were issued in the Jeddah and Taif governorates.
The alerts advised residents to seek shelter and stay away from open areas, windows, balconies and rooftops, while motorists were instructed to pull over away from bridges and high-rise buildings.
The Civil Defense later said the danger had passed but called on residents to continue avoiding gatherings and filming or taking photos.
Attack details
Alert triggered by missile barrage launched by Houthis
The alert was triggered by a missile barrage launched by the Houthis toward Saudi Arabia's western coast.
"Houthis launch a missile barrage toward Saudi Arabia's western coast, triggering alerts. The Saudi Air Force strikes Houthi targets near Taiz in Yemen," Israeli newspaper Hayom reported.
The warning came a day after the Houthis had launched ballistic missiles and drone attacks on Saudi Arabia, injuring 13 people in the south of the kingdom.
Diplomatic developments
Mohammed bin Salman on state visit to Egypt
The emergency alerts were issued while Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman was on a state visit to Egypt.
He is expected to discuss "issues of mutual interest between Egypt and Saudi Arabia" with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.
The Houthis advanced significantly along Yemen's western Red Sea coast over the weekend. On Monday, they took control of the Greater and Lesser Hanish islands, which lie about 100 miles north of the Bab al-Mandeb Strait.