In first, Saudi activates Mecca warning system amid Houthi threat 

The National Early Warning Platform for Emergencies warned of a "potential danger" in Mecca, while similar alerts were issued in the Jeddah and Taif governorates.

The alerts advised residents to seek shelter and stay away from open areas, windows, balconies and rooftops, while motorists were instructed to pull over away from bridges and high-rise buildings.

The Civil Defense later said the danger had passed but called on residents to continue avoiding gatherings and filming or taking photos.