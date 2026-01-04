'Watch your a ...': Trump warns Colombian President Gustavo Petro

United States President Donald Trump has warned Colombian President Gustavo Petro to "watch his a**" amid tensions following a US military operation in Venezuela. The warning came as Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro was taken to a New York prison. Trump accused Petro of involvement in cocaine production and sending it to the US, saying, "He does have to watch his a**."

Sovereignty assault Petro criticizes US actions, warns of humanitarian crisis Meanwhile, Petro has slammed Washington's actions as an "assault on the sovereignty" of Latin America without naming Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. He warned that such actions could lead to a humanitarian crisis. Notably, he had earlier criticized Trump's military deployments in the Caribbean to combat alleged drug trafficking vessels. The Pentagon had amassed a vast military presence in the Caribbean, including an aircraft carrier, 11 warships, more than a dozen F-35 aircraft, and over 15,000 troops.

Future plans Trump hints at US control over Venezuela After Maduro's capture, Trump said the US would temporarily "run" Venezuela until a safe transition could be made. He hinted at a possible large-scale attack if necessary. Trump also expressed confidence in Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez, saying she would do what is needed to make the country "great again." Venezuela has been grappling with an economic crisis, including hyperinflation and mass migration. Analysts warn that further instability could worsen the situation.

Economic plans US plans to send oil companies to Venezuela Trump revealed that the US plans to send its oil companies to Venezuela, spending billions on fixing its "badly broken oil infrastructure." He said this would help make money for the country. However, he also emphasized that the embargo on Venezuelan oil remains in full effect and all military options are on the table until US demands are met.