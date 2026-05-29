'India doesn't delegitimize Israel like rest of world': Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has praised India's unwavering support for Israel , contrasting it with what he called a global campaign to delegitimize his country. Speaking at a conference in the West Bank, Netanyahu said, "We have problems with delegitimization in much of the world, but not in India." He added that there is an "absolutely crazy" love for Israel among Indians. "In India, there is an absolutely crazy support for Israel, truly crazy," he said.

Digital support Netanyahu's digital following Netanyahu also claimed that his largest digital following is from India. "I think I have more followers from India than from anywhere else," he said. This claim highlights India's massive digital population, with millions of users interacting with Israeli state handles and political leaders due to strategic ties and shared concerns over counter-terrorism.

Diplomatic ties Strengthening of India-Israel ties The close relationship between India and Israel has been strengthened under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Netanyahu. After PM Modi's state visit to Jerusalem in February, the two countries officially upgraded their ties to a "Special Strategic Partnership for Peace, Innovation, and Prosperity." According to a joint statement issued following the meetings, both parties agreed to strengthen cooperation in sectors including defense, trade, technology, cybersecurity, agriculture, energy, and artificial intelligence.

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