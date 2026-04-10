What are Iran's conditions for opening Hormuz 

Iran will not allow more than 15 vessels per day to pass through the Strait of Hormuz under a two-week ceasefire with the United States, Russia's TASS news agency reported. "This movement is strictly contingent upon Iran's approval and the enforcement of a specific protocol. This new regulatory framework, operating under the supervision of the IRGC, has been officially communicated to regional parties. There will be no return to the pre-war status quo," the source said.

Ceasefire terms Ceasefire agreement contingent on US meeting Iranian demands The ceasefire agreement also comes with a set of financial conditions from Tehran. These include the unfreezing of its blocked overseas assets within two weeks and a UN Security Council resolution formally recognizing the end of hostilities on Iran's terms. "If the termination of the war is not codified into a UN Security Council resolution based on our stipulated terms, we are fully prepared to resume combat against the US and the Zionist regime," the source said.

Military presence Iran warns US not to increase military presence Iran has also demanded that Washington not increase its military presence in the region during the ceasefire. On uranium enrichment, Iran said it is committed to the terms of an exchanged agreement. The fragile truce is already under pressure over Lebanon, with Iran insisting any deal must include Lebanon while the US and Israel maintain it wasn't part of their agreement.

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Maritime impact Iran is demanding the right to toll ships Reports suggest that Iran is planning to impose a $1-per-barrel toll on oil tankers passing through the Strait of Hormuz. The payment would be made in cryptocurrency. President Donald Trump on Thursday demanded Iran stop charging tolls for tankers to cross, saying that was not part of the ceasefire agreement. "Iran is doing a very poor job, dishonorable some would say, of allowing Oil to go through the Strait of Hormuz. That is not the agreement we have!"

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