White House defies judge's order, bars CNN MS now Politico
World
The White House just ignored a judge's order and kept CNN, MS Now, and Politico reporters out, even though their press badges were supposed to be restored for two weeks.
Some journalists even had their badges taken away at the door.
Outlets' lawyers seek hearing over rights
Lawyers for the news outlets are pushing for an urgent court meeting, saying this move likely violates basic rights.
Judge Kelly had already warned that banning reporters without warning or explanation isn't fair, and he's not convinced by the administration's "national security" excuse.
A fast-tracked court hearing is coming up soon to sort things out.