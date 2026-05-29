'They walk among us': Trump administration unveils alien-themed deportation website

The White House has launched a controversial new website, using a sci-fi-themed presentation to highlight immigration arrests and promote the Trump administration 's mass deportation agenda. The site, unveiled on Thursday, employs the imagery and language of extraterrestrial conspiracy culture while referring to undocumented immigrants as "aliens." The term is derived from US immigration law but has been widely criticized by opponents as inflammatory and dehumanizing.

Design details Website mimics 'Star Wars' films' opening crawl The website's design mimics the opening crawl of the Star Wars﻿ films, welcoming visitors with animated text set against a starry background and space-themed graphics. The site combines references to UFO lore with immigration enforcement statistics. It opens with the phrase "They walk among us," before claiming that "aliens" have been living in American communities for decades.

User engagement Immigration arrest data across US The website features a live-style counter displaying over 3.1 million "encounters," though it doesn't specify the timeframe for this number. It also has an interactive heat map showing immigration arrest data across the US, sourced from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Users can search by city or state to view arrest totals, countries of origin of detainees, and alleged criminal charges or suspected gang affiliations related to those arrested.

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Reporting feature Website links to ICE's online reporting system The website also links directly to ICE's online reporting system, encouraging users to submit tips about what the White House calls "suspicious aliens." This move is part of the administration's increasingly aggressive rhetorical approach to immigration enforcement as President Donald Trump continues prioritizing border security and deportation operations. The term "alien" has been defended by the administration, citing its long-standing legal definition under the Immigration and Nationality Act for non-citizens living in America.

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