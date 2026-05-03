US appoints Iran adviser amid stalled nuclear talks

The White House has appointed Nick Stewart as an adviser to its diplomatic team in the ongoing peace talks with Iran . The discussions, mediated by Pakistan, aim to resolve the conflict between Washington and Tehran over issues such as Iran's nuclear program and sanctions relief. Stewart is known for his hardline approach toward Tehran, advocating for increased pressure through sanctions and diplomatic isolation.

Diplomatic expertise Negotiations between US and Iran remain deadlocked Stewart's appointment comes as negotiations between the US and Iran remain stalled. The talks have been marred by big differences over key demands, with recent rounds in Islamabad failing to produce a breakthrough. White House spokeswoman Olivia Wales described Stewart as a "sharp, seasoned policy expert" who will be a major asset to Special Envoy Steve Witkoff's delegation.

Career history Stewart's background and role in negotiations Stewart has a long history of working on Iran-related issues, having served in the State Department during Trump's first term and on Capitol Hill. His induction into the negotiating team was reportedly facilitated by Jared Kushner. Before this, Stewart was with the lobbying arm of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, which has been a strong proponent of a more aggressive military posture against Tehran.

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Tensions escalate US and Iran exchange sharp warnings The tensions between the US and Iran continue to rise, with both sides trading sharp warnings. Iran has condemned the US naval blockade as an "intolerable" extension of military operations. President Donald Trump has warned that conflict could resume if talks fail, saying "we might need" to restart the war with Iran.

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