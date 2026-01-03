Who is Nicolas Maduro? Venezuelan president 'captured' after US strikes

United States President Donald Trump announced the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, on Truth Social. The operation came after a "large-scale strike" in Venezuela early Saturday. Trump said the operation was successful and that more details would be revealed at a press conference at Mar-a-Lago. However, the Venezuelan authorities have not confirmed these claims yet.

Caracas unrest Explosions rock Caracas, Maduro declares national emergency The announcement came after a series of explosions rocked Caracas, with low-flying aircraft seen over the capital. At least seven blasts were reported as residents rushed into the streets, while others shared footage and accounts online. The strikes appeared to last less than half an hour, though parts of the city remained without electricity hours later.

National emergency Maduro's response to US strikes The Venezuelan government has confirmed that attacks also took place in Miranda, Aragua, and La Guaira states. In response, Maduro declared a national emergency and mobilized defense forces. He ordered all national defense plans to be implemented and declared a state of external disturbance, which gives him the power to suspend people's rights and expand the role of armed forces.

Political background Maduro's rise to power and US accusations Born in Caracas in 1962, Maduro rose through Venezuela's left-wing political movement as a close ally of Hugo Chavez. He served as foreign minister from 2006 to 2013 and was appointed vice-president in 2012. After Chavez died in 2013, he became interim president and won a narrowly contested election that year. His rule has been marked by sanctions, economic collapse, mass protests, and international isolation.