Who is Nicolas Maduro? Venezuelan president 'captured' after US strikes
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump announced the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, on Truth Social. The operation came after a "large-scale strike" in Venezuela early Saturday. Trump said the operation was successful and that more details would be revealed at a press conference at Mar-a-Lago. However, the Venezuelan authorities have not confirmed these claims yet.
Caracas unrest
Explosions rock Caracas, Maduro declares national emergency
The announcement came after a series of explosions rocked Caracas, with low-flying aircraft seen over the capital. At least seven blasts were reported as residents rushed into the streets, while others shared footage and accounts online. The strikes appeared to last less than half an hour, though parts of the city remained without electricity hours later.
National emergency
Maduro's response to US strikes
The Venezuelan government has confirmed that attacks also took place in Miranda, Aragua, and La Guaira states. In response, Maduro declared a national emergency and mobilized defense forces. He ordered all national defense plans to be implemented and declared a state of external disturbance, which gives him the power to suspend people's rights and expand the role of armed forces.
Political background
Maduro's rise to power and US accusations
Born in Caracas in 1962, Maduro rose through Venezuela's left-wing political movement as a close ally of Hugo Chavez. He served as foreign minister from 2006 to 2013 and was appointed vice-president in 2012. After Chavez died in 2013, he became interim president and won a narrowly contested election that year. His rule has been marked by sanctions, economic collapse, mass protests, and international isolation.
Legal action
US charges against Maduro
The United States has long accused Maduro of human rights abuses, electoral manipulation, and narco-terrorism. In 2020, the US formally charged him with narco-terrorism and later designated his government as a foreign terrorist organization in 2025. The Trump administration had intensified its pressure campaign on Maduro, with the CIA conducting a drone strike last week at a docking area used by Venezuelan drug cartels.