Who's Bo French, Republican slammed for 'racist' posts against Indians
What's the story
Bo French, the Republican nominee for the Texas Railroad Commission, a three-member body that regulates the state's oil and gas industry, has sparked a political firestorm with his X posts. The Fort Worth businessman and former Tarrant County Republican Party chairman had shared pictures of South Asian students celebrating at the University of Texas football game. "I heard UT graduation this year looked like this....I didn't believe it. The problem is now obviously far worse than anyone imagined," French wrote.
Backlash
French defends comments amid backlash
In a separate post, he wrote that "social media is exposing how many Americans have been displaced by foreigners."
French's posts were met with widespread condemnation from both Republicans and Democrats, including US Senator John Cornyn.
"This is the Republican nominee for statewide office," Cornyn wrote on X.
"Are other Republican elected officials going to condemn the intolerance and racism, or look the other way while it becomes normalized?" he asked.
Twitter Post
French's post
Like body-cams exposed criminals, social media is exposing how many Americans have been displaced by foreigners. It’s everywhere and far worse than any of us could imagine. pic.twitter.com/Fz6t0tojdg— Bo French (@bofrench) September 13, 2026
Background
French's hard-right political history
French has a long history in Texas Republican politics. He was the Tarrant County GOP chairman from 2023 to 2025 and is known for his hard-right stance.
His political platform includes extreme immigration restrictions and opposition to diversity policies.
In the past, he has called for mass deportations, including Muslims and 100 million people.
Last year, he had shared a poll on social media asking whether Jews or Muslims were a bigger threat to America.
Previous controversies
'Texas Railroad Commission remains committed to pro-life and pro-family policy'
Earlier this year, French also committed to keep alliances with Israel and the nuclear family at the center of the agency's priorities.
"He will continue to lead the fight against anti-American and anti-Israel radical Islamists who seek to use Texas oil to gain power and influence in our state," his campaign website read.
"He will ensure that the Texas Railroad Commission remains committed to pro-life and pro-family policy."
Student reaction
University of Texas students targeted in post speak out
The controversy has also affected students at the University of Texas at Austin.
Dhairya Gupta and Rahul Kodali, US citizens who were featured in French's post, expressed their dismay at being targeted for simply celebrating a football victory.
Gupta said he was surprised by the racism directed toward him and his friends over an innocent moment.
"Whether or not we are immigrants, that doesn't change anything," Kodali said. "I've been an American my entire life."
Defense and identity
French doubles down on defense
In an interview on Monday morning, French dismissed the backlash.
"The establishment raised and spent $7 million against me in the primary," French said.
"Many of the people who criticized me yesterday were some of the same people involved in that effort."
"I think that the bigger conversation is, are we going to have policies to prioritize Americans and the exceptionalism that I believe Americans have, or are we going to have policies that prioritize foreigners?" he asked.