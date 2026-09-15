Who's Bo French, Republican slammed for 'racist' posts against Indians

In a separate post, he wrote that "social media is exposing how many Americans have been displaced by foreigners."

French's posts were met with widespread condemnation from both Republicans and Democrats, including US Senator John Cornyn.

"This is the Republican nominee for statewide office," Cornyn wrote on X.

"Are other Republican elected officials going to condemn the intolerance and racism, or look the other way while it becomes normalized?" he asked.