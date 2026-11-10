Who's 81-year-old John Harrison, oldest Booker Prize winner 

Published by Serpent's Tail, The End of Everything is Harrison's 13th novel.

It is set in near-future Britain on the Kent coast and follows Phillip Tennent, a beachcomber, and his elderly aunt Marnie.

The world around them was changed by an unexplained disaster involving shapeshifting creatures called iGhetti.

Harrison said the book was inspired by the 2008 financial crisis and how societies deal with incomprehensible disasters.