Who's Reza Pahlavi? Exiled crown prince behind fresh Iran protests

Massive protests have erupted in Iran after exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi urged Iranians to take to the streets, shout from roofs and windows, and raise their voices at 8:00pm on Thursday and Friday. The unrest initially started on December 28 over Iran's ailing economy but has since turned into a nationwide movement against Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei 's regime. In response to the escalating protests, authorities on Thursday cut internet access and international calls.

Protest 'Pahlavi will return' In videos, protesters were heard calling for the overthrow of Khamenei and the return of Pahlavi. Chants of "Long live the shah" and "This is the final battle! Pahlavi will return" were also heard. Another video showed a large crowd chanting, "This is the final battle! Pahlavi will return." Elsewhere in the north, protesters were filmed shouting "Dishonorable" and "Don't be afraid, we are all together" following a clash with security forces.

Protest dynamics Pahlavi's influence and the protests' impact on Iran The protests, which have mostly been leaderless, are a test of Pahlavi's ability to rally support against Iran's theocratic system. He has long criticized Khamenei's Islamic rule and called for political change. He was scheduled to attend a breakfast prayer at US President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago next Tuesday but Trump indicated that he wouldn't do so at this time. "I'm not sure necessarily that it would be an appropriate thing to do," he said.

Personal details Pahlavi's background and family life Pahlavi was born on October 31, 1960, in Tehran to Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi and Empress Farah Pahlavi. He was educated at a private school inside the royal palace and trained as a pilot. After leaving Iran for military school in the United States at 17, he continued his education at Williams College and the University of Southern California. He is married to Yasmine Etemad-Amini, with whom he has three daughters.

Future plans Pahlavi's vision for Iran and the ongoing protests The son of Iran's last shah was toppled by the Islamic Revolution of 1979 and has been living in exile since. Though he holds no official role, US-based Pahlavi leads the monarchist faction of the fragmented Iranian opposition. Pahlavi has also written books on Iran's political future and spoke at the Geneva Human Rights Meeting about rebuilding Iran through grassroots mobilization and international pressure.