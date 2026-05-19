Pakistan sends troops, jets to Saudi Arabia amid US-Iran conflict

Pakistan has reportedly deployed 8,000 troops, a squadron of fighter jets, and an air defense system to Saudi Arabia . The move comes even as Islamabad positions itself as a mediator in the ongoing United States-Iran conflict. Notably, Pakistan has been accused of not being an unbiased intermediary in this dispute. It was previously alleged that it allowed Iranian planes to park at its airbase.

Strategic shift Troops deployed after Saudi intercepted drones from Iraq The deployment of Pakistani troops comes after Saudi Arabia intercepted three drones that entered its territory from Iraqi airspace. Pakistan condemned the drone attacks and reaffirmed its "unwavering support" for Saudi Arabia's security and territorial integrity. The move is congruent with a Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement that both countries signed last September. This pact mandates mutual defense in case of an attack on either country.

Credibility concerns Pakistan's neutrality in US-Iran talks questioned However, the troop deployment raises questions about Pakistan's credibility as a mediator. Islamabad has been facilitating peace talks between Washington and Tehran since late March. Despite these efforts, peace proposals have yet to yield results. The optics of sending troops to Saudi Arabia while mediating between Iran and the US at the same time could lead Tehran to question Pakistan's neutrality, potentially derailing ongoing peace talks.

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