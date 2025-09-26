Why Trump is targeting billionaire George Soros's foundation 

Philanthropist billionaire George Soros s's Open Society Foundations (OSF) has slammed the Trump administration for "politically motivated attacks on civil society." This comes after a report claimed that the Department of Justice (DoJ) had asked federal prosecutors to consider charges against the OSF. The New York Times reported that Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche's office sent a memo to several US attorneys' offices, offering several charges to consider against the group like racketeering, arson, wire fraud, and material support for terrorism.

Allegations Directive based on report linking OSF to terrorism The directive cited a report from the Capital Research Center, a conservative watchdog group, which alleged that Soros's network shelled out $80 million to "groups tied to terrorism or extremist violence." These include the Center for Third World Organizing, Ruckus Society, Sunrise Movement, and Movement for Black Lives. Millions have also been allegedly sent from the group to non-governmental groups operating abroad, including Al-Haq, a West Bank-based group sanctioned by the US State Department earlier this month.

Defense OSF calls accusations an attempt to silence dissent The OSF has denied these allegations, stating it "unequivocally condemn(s) terrorism and do(es) not fund terrorism." The OSF said its work is "peaceful and lawful" and aims to strengthen democracy and uphold constitutional freedoms. It also slammed the accusations as an attempt to silence speech the administration disagrees with. The organization emphasized that when power is abused to take away rights from some people, it puts everyone's rights at risk.

Investigation We're going to look into Soros: Trump The move comes as Trump steps up efforts to deploy the Justice Department to crack down on left-wing groups in the wake of Charlie Kirk's assassination. In particular, he has singled out Soros, stating, "We're going to look into Soros, because I think it's a Rico (racketeering) case against him and other people," Trump stated on September 12, using an acronym to refer to racketeering charges. "Because this is more than just protests. This is serious agitation."