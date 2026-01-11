Widespread protests sweep across US against ICE killing in Minneapolis

The shooting of Renee Nicole Good, a 37-year-old mother of three, by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent in Minneapolis has triggered nationwide protests across the United States of America . The incident occurred during what the Department of Homeland Security called its largest immigration enforcement operation ever in the Twin Cities of Minneapolis and Saint Paul. Protests were organized under the banner "ICE Out for Good," with demonstrations expected in multiple states.

Protest details Protests demand justice, accountability for Good's death The protests were organized by groups such as the American Civil Liberties Union and Indivisible. Leah Greenberg, co-executive director of Indivisible, said "ICE's violence is not a statistic; it has names, families, and futures attached to it." In Minneapolis, migrant rights groups held a rally at Powderhorn Park near where Good was shot. Despite the unrest, most protests have been peaceful, with calls for justice dominating the discourse.

Local response Minneapolis mayor calls for ICE to leave city Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has called for ICE agents to leave the city after Good's death. He said 29 people were arrested during protests, warning that those who damage property or endanger others will be arrested. Meanwhile, three US lawmakers from Minnesota attempted to tour an ICE facility but were denied access. They accused ICE agents of obstructing their oversight duties.