Widespread protests sweep across US against ICE killing in Minneapolis
What's the story
The shooting of Renee Nicole Good, a 37-year-old mother of three, by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent in Minneapolis has triggered nationwide protests across the United States of America. The incident occurred during what the Department of Homeland Security called its largest immigration enforcement operation ever in the Twin Cities of Minneapolis and Saint Paul. Protests were organized under the banner "ICE Out for Good," with demonstrations expected in multiple states.
Protest details
Protests demand justice, accountability for Good's death
The protests were organized by groups such as the American Civil Liberties Union and Indivisible. Leah Greenberg, co-executive director of Indivisible, said "ICE's violence is not a statistic; it has names, families, and futures attached to it." In Minneapolis, migrant rights groups held a rally at Powderhorn Park near where Good was shot. Despite the unrest, most protests have been peaceful, with calls for justice dominating the discourse.
Local response
Minneapolis mayor calls for ICE to leave city
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has called for ICE agents to leave the city after Good's death. He said 29 people were arrested during protests, warning that those who damage property or endanger others will be arrested. Meanwhile, three US lawmakers from Minnesota attempted to tour an ICE facility but were denied access. They accused ICE agents of obstructing their oversight duties.
Investigation underway
Federal officials justify shooting, local authorities investigate
Federal officials have justified the shooting, claiming Good "weaponized" her vehicle and threatened an ICE officer's life, although video footage shows Good trying to drive away before being shot by an ICE agent. The incident led to a federal investigation by the FBI and separate inquiries by Minnesota and Hennepin County law enforcement authorities. While JD Vance asserted state prosecutors lack jurisdiction to charge a federal officer, legal experts contend federal immunity is not automatic in such cases.