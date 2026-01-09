'Will shoot first, ask questions later': Denmark warns Trump

Denmark's defense ministry has reiterated its military policy amid concerns over the United States 's interest in Greenland. The country's defense ministry said its troops are under orders to "shoot first and ask questions later" if Greenland is attacked. This directive, dating back to 1952, requires soldiers to respond immediately without waiting for political clearance or formal orders in the event of an invasion.

Policy details Denmark's defense ministry reaffirms shoot-first policy Officials of the Danish defense ministry confirmed that the "shoot first" policy is still in effect, regardless of who the invading force may be. The rule mandates troops to "immediately take up the fight" if attacked. Denmark's assertion comes amid rising tensions after US President Donald Trump reiterated his desire to acquire Greenland, a semi-autonomous Danish territory with a population of about 57,000 and rich natural resources.

Collective response European leaders rally behind Denmark amid US tensions European governments have rallied behind Denmark, calling for a coordinated response to any potential US action against Greenland. French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot stressed the need for collective action with German and Polish partners. Despite assurances from US Senator Marco Rubio that Greenland wouldn't face intervention like Venezuela, Denmark's reaffirmation of its shoot-first policy shows its seriousness in preparing for escalation.

Incentive plan US considers financial incentives for Greenlanders The Trump administration is reportedly considering offering cash payments to Greenlanders to encourage them to move closer to the US. Reports suggest that US officials have internally discussed lump sum payments between $10,000 and $100,000 per person. Another option on the table is a Compact of Free Association, similar to agreements with three Pacific island nations: the Federated States of Micronesia, the Republic of the Marshall Islands, and the Republic of Palau.