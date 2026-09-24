Xi Jingping and Donald Trump meet to cool U.S.-China tensions
Chinese President Xi Jingping and Donald Trump just met in Washington to figure out how to cool down U.S.-China tensions.
Xi pushed for more open chats and trust between the countries, especially with all the competition in AI and trade.
He warned against falling into the Thucydides trap, basically, that old pattern where rising powers clash with established ones.
Xi proposes military talks, 100,000-student exchange
Xi suggested regular military talks to avoid misunderstandings, plus a big student exchange program that would send 100,000 young Americans to China, hoping more cultural connection means less conflict.
Trump highlighted their strong working relationship so far and some real progress on trade deals for US farmers.
Both leaders seem serious about tackling tech, security, and keeping things peaceful moving forward.