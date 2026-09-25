Xi Jinping invites 100,000 young Americans to 5-year China program
Big news for students and young travelers: Chinese President Xi Jinping has invited 100,000 young Americans to visit China over the next five years.
The move, announced at the White House, builds on a previous program and highlights how both countries see youth as key to shaping future U.S.-China ties.
Xi even mentioned their shared history from World War II, when both nations fought side by side.
Program offers education and research
The exchange program is not just about travel: it will offer educational exchanges, cultural immersion trips, and chances to work on joint research projects.
US President Trump also spoke about how these connections can boost cooperation in technology and security.
Both leaders hope these experiences will help young people from both countries understand each other better and keep the friendship going strong.