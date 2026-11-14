Year 2026: hottest summer since 1850, tens of thousands dead
2026 has been a wake-up call for the planet, with record-breaking heat, wildfires, floods, and high tens of thousands of lives lost worldwide.
This summer was the hottest since records began in 1850.
Early 2026 heatwaves floods wildfires worldwide
It started with Australia's extreme heat and wildfires in January.
February brought Brazil's deadly mudslides after record rain.
March saw major floods across Ethiopia.
In May, South Asia suffered brutal heatwaves: Pakistan hit a staggering 52 degrees Celsius.
By July, wildfires in Canada and Europe choked the air.
CO2 levels rising, urgent action needed
CO2 levels keep rising despite warnings from scientists, so urgent action is needed to protect vulnerable communities and slow down these disasters.
The world is realizing that real teamwork is key if we want to turn things around.