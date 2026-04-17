YouTuber who offered Coke to tribe, faces 5yrs behind bars

Mykhailo Viktorovych Polyakov, a YouTuber known for "extreme travel," is facing up to five years in jail after illegally visiting North Sentinel Island and attempting to contact the isolated Sentinelese tribe. His bail application was rejected by a Port Blair court this week, which has now extended his judicial custody. The court will hear his case again on April 29.

Legal implications Polyakov's actions endangered both his and the tribe's lives Polyakov's actions posed a serious risk, as the Sentinelese are a small, isolated population highly vulnerable to external diseases. Even something as minor as a discarded soda can could introduce harmful contamination. Contact with outsiders is strictly prohibited, with laws barring anyone from approaching within five kilometers of the island. However, Polyakov ignored these restrictions and attempted to contact the tribe with an offering of Diet Coke.

Travel details He documented his illegal visit in a vlog-style video Polyakov featured his travel adventures on the YouTube channel Neo Orientalist and documented his journey in a vlog-style video. He illegally traveled to North Sentinel Island in the Andaman Islands, rowing a rubber dinghy for nine hours to reach the shore. During a brief five-minute visit, he filmed himself leaving a coconut and a can of Diet Coke as a "peace offering." His actions were captured on camera and are now being used as evidence against him.

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