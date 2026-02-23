Yunus 'conspired' to remove me: Bangladesh president's big charge 

Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin has accused former chief adviser Mohammad Yunus of conspiring to remove him from office. In an interview with Bengali newspaper Kaler Kantho, Shahabuddin alleged that Yunus sidelined him during the 18-month interim government tenure, having virtually no communication with Yunus. He described the period following the ouster of Sheikh Hasina as a time of "various conspiracies" aimed at creating "a constitutional vacuum" and permanently destabilizing Bangladesh.

Constitutional neglect Shahabuddin says Yunus ignored constitutional duties In the interview, Shahabuddin also accused Yunus of ignoring constitutional duties, including informing him about a tariff agreement with the United States. He said, "Such a state agreement should have been communicated to me," adding that previous governments had kept him in the loop. The president further claimed his foreign travel was blocked by the interim administration on two occasions: once for a planned visit to Kosovo and another time for an invitation from Qatar's Emir.

Briefing neglect President alleges Yunus conspired to replace him Furthermore, Shahabuddin alleged that Yunus ignored constitutional provisions for post-trip briefings to the president. He said, "It is said in the constitution...he will meet the president after returning and tell me the output," but this was never done. He said Yunus travelled abroad "14 to 15 times" but "never told me." "He never came to me." The president also accused Yunus of conspiring to replace him with a former chief justice, an allegation he learned through his judicial contacts.

Advertisement

Claims 'Plan to replace me by installing a former chief justice' "At one stage there was even a plan to replace me by installing a former chief justice. An adviser approached that judge, but he refused, saying constitutionally the president stands above and he could not take the position unlawfully," he said. He also accused the interim government of shutting off Bangabhaban (the President's residence) press operations after a normal courtesy meeting with newly elected members of the Dhaka Reporters Unity was reported in the media.

Advertisement