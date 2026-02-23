Yunus 'conspired' to remove me: Bangladesh president's big charge
Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin has accused former chief adviser Mohammad Yunus of conspiring to remove him from office. In an interview with Bengali newspaper Kaler Kantho, Shahabuddin alleged that Yunus sidelined him during the 18-month interim government tenure, having virtually no communication with Yunus. He described the period following the ouster of Sheikh Hasina as a time of "various conspiracies" aimed at creating "a constitutional vacuum" and permanently destabilizing Bangladesh.
Constitutional neglect
Shahabuddin says Yunus ignored constitutional duties
In the interview, Shahabuddin also accused Yunus of ignoring constitutional duties, including informing him about a tariff agreement with the United States. He said, "Such a state agreement should have been communicated to me," adding that previous governments had kept him in the loop. The president further claimed his foreign travel was blocked by the interim administration on two occasions: once for a planned visit to Kosovo and another time for an invitation from Qatar's Emir.
President alleges Yunus conspired to replace him
Furthermore, Shahabuddin alleged that Yunus ignored constitutional provisions for post-trip briefings to the president. He said, "It is said in the constitution...he will meet the president after returning and tell me the output," but this was never done. He said Yunus travelled abroad "14 to 15 times" but "never told me." "He never came to me." The president also accused Yunus of conspiring to replace him with a former chief justice, an allegation he learned through his judicial contacts.
'Plan to replace me by installing a former chief justice'
"At one stage there was even a plan to replace me by installing a former chief justice. An adviser approached that judge, but he refused, saying constitutionally the president stands above and he could not take the position unlawfully," he said. He also accused the interim government of shutting off Bangabhaban (the President's residence) press operations after a normal courtesy meeting with newly elected members of the Dhaka Reporters Unity was reported in the media.
Support credited
Shahabuddin thanks BNP, military for standing by him
"They forcefully removed three officials, the press secretary, deputy press secretary and assistant press secretary. Even photographers who had worked here for 30 years were withdrawn," Shahabuddin said. Shahabuddin thanked the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and the armed forces for protecting him from these alleged conspiracies. He said BNP chairman Tarique Rahman stood by him during this time. The president recalled being told by military chiefs that his defeat would mean their defeat, vowing to prevent any unconstitutional activities.