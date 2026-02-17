Bangladesh's Yunus rakes up India's 'Seven Sisters' in farewell speech
What's the story
On his last day as Bangladesh's chief adviser, Muhammad Yunus highlighted the tremendous economic potential of a broader regional cooperation encompassing Nepal, Bhutan and India's "Seven Sisters," without mentioning the country's name. "Our open sea is not merely a geographical boundary; it is a gateway to the global economy," he stated, emphasizing connectivity as critical to the country's next stage of growth.
Economic prospects
'We have come a long way...'
He stated that "through economic zones, trade agreements and access to duty-free markets, a strong foundation will be established for this region to become a global manufacturing hub." "We have come a long way in signing agreements with the best international port management companies to take the efficiency of our ports to the international level. If we cannot increase its efficiency, we will lag behind in economic achievements," he added.
Speech
Bangladesh no longer country with submissive foreign policy: Yunus
He also claimed that the interim government led by him has been able to firmly restore the country's sovereignty, national interests, and dignity in foreign policy. "Bangladesh is no longer a country with a submissive foreign policy or dependent on the instructions and advice of other countries; today's Bangladesh is confident, active and responsible in protecting its independent interests," he said.
Diplomatic shift
Strategic move to alter global perception of India's Northeast
Yunus's decision to mention India's Northeast as a separate entity is being interpreted as a strategic move to change the region's political and economic identity. Top intelligence sources told News18 that this is "nothing but deliberate strategic messaging" meant to change how global powers view India's Northeast. The timing and content of his speech also have domestic implications, appealing to Bangladeshi nationalists and "post-Hasina constituencies."
Diplomatic change
Speech follows trend of Yunus's geopolitical shifts
This isn't the first time Yunus has used such narratives, which are seen as a departure from traditional geopolitical acknowledgments. His proposition envisions Bangladesh as a key link between landlocked neighbors and the global economy, possibly disrupting established regional hierarchies, the sources told News18. Yunus on Monday announced his resignation a day before the formation of Tarique Rahman's BNP government in Dhaka.