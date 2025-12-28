Zardari admits bunker advice during India's 'Operation Sindoor' strikes

Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari revealed on Saturday that he was advised to take shelter in a bunker during "Operation Sindoor." The operation, which began on May 7 and lasted four days, involved India's precision strikes on key areas and military infrastructure in Pakistan. The operation was launched after the Pahalgam terror attack, where 26 civilians were killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir on April 26.

Bunker advice Zardari's military secretary advised bunker shelter Zardari said his Military Secretary had urgently asked him to move to a bunker for safety during "Operation Sindoor." He said, ""My MS (Military Secretary) was there. He came to me and said, 'Sir, the war has started,'" adding, "He came to me and said, 'Sir, let's go to the bunkers.'" However, Zardari refused, saying, "If martyrdom is to come, it will come here. Leaders don't die in bunkers. They die on the battlefield."

Strategic strikes India's Operation Sindoor targeted Pakistani military installations "Operation Sindoor" was launched on May 7, with India carrying out strategic precision strikes on Pakistani military installations and terror camps. The operation continued till May 10, when a ceasefire was announced after a phone call between the Director Generals of Military Operations of both countries. In the course of the conflict, the Indian Air Force stated that they shot down six Pakistani aircraft, including five fighter jets and one large aircraft.

Acknowledgment Pakistan's Deputy PM confirms damage from Indian strikes Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar also acknowledged the impact of India's strikes on their military installation. He confirmed that India had targeted Nur Khan Air Base in Rawalpindi, damaging the facility and injuring personnel. "They (India) send drones toward Pakistan," Dar said, adding that only one drone managed to damage a military installation out of 80 sent by India.