Zelenskyy urges US, Europe to impose strict sanctions on Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on the United States and Europe to impose strict sanctions on Russia. This comes after a recent attack where Russian forces launched nearly 540 drones toward Kyiv. Separately, a Russian strike in Zaporizhzhia resulted in the death of at least one person and left dozens injured, including children.

Attack aftermath Zelenskyy slams Trump-Putin meeting for not curbing Moscow's aggression Zelensky said the attack affected several Ukrainian regions, including Volyn, Dnipro, Donetsk, Zhytomyr and others. He also slammed US President Donald Trump's recent meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin for failing to curb Moscow's aggression. "It is absolutely clear that Moscow used the time meant for preparing a leaders-level meeting to organize new massive attacks," he said.

Sanction appeal Banking and energy sanctions suggested by Zelenskyy Zelenskyy emphasized the need for tougher measures against those funding the Russian army and effective sanctions on Moscow. He suggested banking and energy sanctions as potential steps. This comes amid efforts by Trump to mediate peace talks between Russia and Ukraine. Trump had previously cited "huge progress" after meetings with both leaders, although a trilateral meeting has yet to be scheduled.