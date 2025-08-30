Zelenskyy urges US, Europe to impose strict sanctions on Russia
What's the story
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on the United States and Europe to impose strict sanctions on Russia. This comes after a recent attack where Russian forces launched nearly 540 drones toward Kyiv. Separately, a Russian strike in Zaporizhzhia resulted in the death of at least one person and left dozens injured, including children.
Attack aftermath
Zelenskyy slams Trump-Putin meeting for not curbing Moscow's aggression
Zelensky said the attack affected several Ukrainian regions, including Volyn, Dnipro, Donetsk, Zhytomyr and others. He also slammed US President Donald Trump's recent meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin for failing to curb Moscow's aggression. "It is absolutely clear that Moscow used the time meant for preparing a leaders-level meeting to organize new massive attacks," he said.
Sanction appeal
Banking and energy sanctions suggested by Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy emphasized the need for tougher measures against those funding the Russian army and effective sanctions on Moscow. He suggested banking and energy sanctions as potential steps. This comes amid efforts by Trump to mediate peace talks between Russia and Ukraine. Trump had previously cited "huge progress" after meetings with both leaders, although a trilateral meeting has yet to be scheduled.
Diplomatic efforts
Trilateral meeting yet to be scheduled amid escalating attacks
Despite Trump's diplomatic efforts, a trilateral meeting between Russia and Ukraine remains unscheduled due to escalating attacks. The situation continues to worsen as efforts to mediate peace talks are ongoing, although a trilateral meeting has not yet been scheduled. Zelenskyy's call for sanctions comes as tensions remain high between the two nations.