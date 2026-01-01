Mamdani takes oath as NYC's first Muslim mayor on Quran 

Zohran Mamdani took oath as New York City 's new mayor after midnight on New Year's Day. Mamdani was administered the oath by New York Attorney General Letitia James beneath the Spanish-tiled arches of a former subway station below City Hall in Lower Manhattan. The 34-year-old Democrat is the first Muslim, South Asian, and African-born person to hold this office. He will be sworn in again in a public ceremony at City Hall at 1:00pm (local time) by Senator Bernie Sanders.

Quran significance Mamdani's oath-taking ceremony features historic Qurans Mamdani used two Qurans for his subway ceremony: one belonging to his grandfather and a pocket-sized version from the late 18th or early 19th century. The majority of Mamdani's predecessors were sworn in on a Bible, even though the oath to uphold the federal, state, and city constitutions does not necessitate the use of any religious scripture.

Twitter Post Watch the oath-taking here IT’S OFFICIAL! ZOHRAN MAMDANI IS THE MAYOR OF NYC!!!! pic.twitter.com/42S9MQog4W — Kiki Ball-Change (@kikiballchange) January 1, 2026

Family legacy Mamdani's inauguration ceremony to feature family heirlooms For a subsequent swearing-in ceremony at City Hall, Mamdani will use both his grandfather's and grandmother's Qurans. The manuscript was obtained by Arturo Schomburg, a Black Puerto Rican historian whose collection documented the global achievements of persons of African descent. Although it is unknown how Schomburg obtained this particular Quran, scholars believe it reflects his interest in Islam's historical ties with Black cultures in America and Africa.

Manuscript details Quran's design reflects accessibility, not luxury Unlike ornate religious manuscripts associated with royalty or elites, the copy of the Quran that Mamdani used is modest in design. It has a deep red binding with a simple floral medallion and is written in black and red ink. The script is plain and readable, suggesting it was created for everyday use rather than ceremonial display. After the inauguration, the Quran will be publicly displayed at the New York Public Library.

Political journey Mamdani's rise to mayoral office amid controversy Mamdani's rise to the mayoral office has not been without controversy. His decision to use a Quran for his swearing-in ceremony has drawn criticism from some conservatives. US Senator Tommy Tuberville of Alabama reacted on social media, saying, "The enemy is inside the gates." The Council on American-Islamic Relations has labeled Tuberville an anti-Muslim extremist for his past remarks.