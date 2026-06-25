TVS rolls out one millionth iQube electric scooter
What's the story
TVS Motor Company has achieved a major milestone with the rollout of its one millionth iQube electric scooter from its Hosur facility. The achievement is a testament to the growing acceptance of electric vehicles (EVs) in India and marks a major step toward sustainable transportation. Since its launch in 2020, the iQube has become one of India's best-selling electric scooters, catering to diverse mobility needs.
Chairman's statement
Electric mobility is becoming part of daily life
Commenting on this major achievement, Sudarshan Venu, Chairman of TVS Motor Company, said that the rollout of one million iQubes shows how electric mobility is becoming a part of daily life in India. He emphasized that this accomplishment is the result of years of investment in engineering, innovation, and manufacturing capabilities. This has allowed them to create world-class electric mobility solutions that are designed and built in India.
Product development
Extensive in-house engineering and product innovation efforts
TVS has developed the iQube through extensive in-house engineering, research and development, and product innovation efforts. The scooter range has grown over the years with different battery capacities, range options, and connected features for customers to choose from. To support EV adoption, TVS has also expanded its retail and service footprint across India with over 3,300 sales/service touchpoints in more than 3,000 cities.
Environmental impact
iQube riders have avoided over 5 lakh tons of CO2
TVS has also highlighted the environmental impact of its growing EV customer base. The company claims that iQube riders have collectively traveled over 14.94 billion kilometers since the scooter's launch, avoiding an estimated 5,22,969 tons of carbon dioxide emissions. This is equivalent to planting nearly 20.9 million trees and underscores the significant contribution of electric vehicles toward reducing carbon footprints in India.