TVS rolls out one millionth iQube electric scooter

Chairman's statement

Electric mobility is becoming part of daily life

Commenting on this major achievement, Sudarshan Venu, Chairman of TVS Motor Company, said that the rollout of one million iQubes shows how electric mobility is becoming a part of daily life in India. He emphasized that this accomplishment is the result of years of investment in engineering, innovation, and manufacturing capabilities. This has allowed them to create world-class electric mobility solutions that are designed and built in India.