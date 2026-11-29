This off-road camper can wash your clothes, has 2 kitchens
What's the story
China-based recreational vehicle maker Armadillo's Defier XT is a unique camper that is just shy of the 20-foot mark. Built on the MAN TGM 13.320 chassis, it packs in an impressive array of features including three sleeping berths, two kitchens, and even a washing machine with drying function. The vehicle also comes with its own water supply for washing day, thanks to its 105-gallon fresh water tank and a 79-gallon diesel tank for driving.
Information
Dimensions and weight
The Armadillo Defier XT measures 19.7 feet in length (without spare tire and storage boxes), 8.37 feet in width, and 11.32 feet in height. The manufacturer lists its lowest empty weight as 7,800kg.
Performance
It is powered by a 320hp diesel engine
The Armadillo Defier XT is powered by a 6.9-liter inline-six diesel engine that delivers an impressive 320hp and 1,250Nm of torque.
The power is transferred to all wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission from ZF.
For rough terrain, the front axle, inter-axle, and rear axle differentials can be locked, making it a capable off-roader.
The front suspension is leaf springs while the rear uses air suspension for a smooth ride even on bumpy roads.
Design
The living area features a double bed
The rear of the Armadillo Defier XT features a round seating area that can accommodate three people during the day. At night, a double bed electrically lowers over the cushions for comfortable sleeping.
The cabin also has a fixed single bed at its front, measuring 6.23 by 2.95 feet, for those who prefer sleeping alone.
An electrically extending three-step staircase deploys at the side entrance to provide easy access to this innovative living space on wheels.
Amenities
It has 2 kitchens and a washing machine
The Armadillo Defier XT comes with an induction hob with exhaust hood, microwave, and a 40-gallon refrigerator for cooking.
It also has a second kitchen with sink and gas cartridge stove under its 13-foot-long awning.
The bathroom features a fixed wet cell with shower and radiator, as well as a wall-mounted washing machine that can carry up to 2.99kg of laundry at once.
Utilities
It has 8 solar panels on its roof
The Armadillo Defier XT is equipped with a lithium-iron-phosphate battery with 940amp hours for powering the cooktop, washing machine, and other appliances.
Eight solar panels on its roof provide a total of 880W of power.
A fuel-powered combination unit manages heating and hot water supply while underfloor heating in the living area helps prevent cold feet.