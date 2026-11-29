The Armadillo Defier XT is powered by a 6.9-liter inline-six diesel engine that delivers an impressive 320hp and 1,250Nm of torque.

The power is transferred to all wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission from ZF.

For rough terrain, the front axle, inter-axle, and rear axle differentials can be locked, making it a capable off-roader.

The front suspension is leaf springs while the rear uses air suspension for a smooth ride even on bumpy roads.