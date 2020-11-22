Japanese automaker Yamaha has launched the 2021 version of its MT-125 motorcycle for the international markets. It comes in two new shades - hero and matte black - and draws power from a Euro 5-compliant 124cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The rest of the bike is identical to the previous-generation model. Here are more details.

Design 2021 Yamaha MT-125: At a glance

The 2021 Yamaha MT-125 sits on a Steel Deltabox frame and offers a sporty look, featuring an aggressive headlamp cluster, a stepped-up seat, a muscular fuel tank, and an upswept exhaust. The motorcycle packs a digital instrument console and an all-LED setup for lighting. It rides on designer alloy wheels. It has a wet weight of 140kg and an 11.5-liter fuel tank.

Information Power and performance

The 2021 Yamaha MT-125 draws power from a Euro 5-compliant 124.7cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The motor generates a maximum power of 14.79hp at 9,000rpm and a peak torque of 12.4Nm at 8,000rpm.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the rider's safety, the 2021 Yamaha MT-125 gets disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for improved handling on roads. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by 41mm inverted telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

