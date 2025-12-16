2025 Hyundai NEXO scores top marks for safety
Hyundai's 2025 NEXO, a hydrogen-powered SUV, just earned a five-star Euro NCAP safety rating.
The results, out on December 14, highlight strong scores across the board: 90% for adults, 85% for kids, and solid marks for pedestrian protection and driver-assist tech.
How safe is it in real crashes?
Crash tests showed the NEXO's cabin stays stable in serious impacts, protecting legs and chest well.
It nailed full points in side barrier tests—though chest protection was only average in the tougher side pole test.
For families: child dummies (ages six and 10) got perfect scores in both frontal and side crash scenarios.
Standard features you actually get
The NEXO comes loaded with safety basics—front/rear airbags, ISOFIX child-seat mounts, seatbelt reminders everywhere—and smart extras like emergency braking for pedestrians/cyclists.
Even if submerged (yikes), you can still open doors or windows.