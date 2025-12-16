Tesla starts testing robotaxis with no human safety drivers

Tesla has taken a major step toward its goal of launching a fully autonomous robotaxi service. The company has started testing its robotaxis in Austin, Texas, without any human safety monitors on board. This development comes just six months after the initial phase of testing began in the city. CEO Elon Musk had long promised that Tesla cars were just a software update away from being fully driverless.

Market competition Tesla's robotaxi service: A competitor to Waymo Tesla's move to remove human safety monitors from its robotaxis brings the company closer to launching a commercial service that could rival Waymo, Alphabet's self-driving car division. Musk had said last week that Waymo "never really had a chance against Tesla." However, this development is likely to draw more scrutiny toward Tesla's ongoing testing in Austin, especially when it starts offering rides in these unmanned vehicles.

Fleet details Tesla's robotaxi fleet and accident reports Tesla's small test fleet has been involved in at least seven crashes since June. However, not much is known about these accidents as the company heavily redacts its reports to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. A video of a completely empty Tesla Model Y SUV went viral over the weekend, with Musk later confirming that his company was testing "with no occupants."

Service growth Tesla's robotaxi service expansion and future plans Tesla started offering rides in Austin to select influencers and customers in June, with an employee sitting in the passenger seat who could intervene if the cars behaved erratically. These safety monitors were moved to the driver's seat in September. The company has since dropped the waitlist and expanded its service area to cover most of greater Austin. However, its fleet size has never exceeded 30 cars at most.