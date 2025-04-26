2025 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 goes official at ₹1.5L
What's the story
Royal Enfield has launched the 2025 iteration of its best-selling roadster, the Hunter 350. This is the model's first major update since its introduction.
The new iteration comes with a host of improvements to make it more attractive to riders, including a new rear suspension and upgraded features.
The motorcycle still rivals the likes of Honda CB350 RS and Jawa 42 in India.
Looks
A look at the design
The biggest update in the 2025 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is the switch from a linear spring to a progressive spring for its rear suspension.
This, along with a new exhaust routing, has increased ground clearance by 10mm.
The motorcycle also gets a redesigned seat with higher foam density for added comfort.
Plus, all variants now have a slip-assist clutch and upgraded tech features.
Upgrades
Enhanced tech features
The improved tech features in the refreshed motorcycle are an LED headlamp, a digi-analog instrument cluster with tripper pod, and a Type-C charger for higher variants.
The Hunter 350 comes in six colors across three different variants.
However, despite the updates, the motorcycle's mechanicals remain mostly unchanged from its predecessor.
It still draws power from a 349cc, air-cooled, J-series motor that offers 20.2hp of power and 27Nm of torque.
Cost
What about the pricing?
The new Hunter 350 model starts at ₹1.50 lakh for the base variant and goes up to ₹1.82 lakh for the top-spec trim (all prices, ex-showroom).
While the base model's pricing remains unchanged from its predecessor, there is a ₹5,000 hike in price for the top-spec version over the previous model it replaces.