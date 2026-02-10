2026 Aprilia RS 457 launches at ₹4.26L: Check features

Italian motorcycle manufacturer Aprilia has launched the 2026 RS 457 in India, priced at ₹4.26 lakh (ex-showroom). The new model comes with three new color schemes: Coral Snake Blue, Arsenic Yellow, and GP Replica. The GP Replica is a top-end variant priced at ₹4.41 lakh (ex-showroom), which is ₹15,000 more than standard colors but offers an adjustable brake lever and bi-directional quickshifter as standard features.

Design details What do the new color schemes look like? The Coral Snake Blue variant of the RS 457 features a blue body with red graphics, inspired by the Blue Marlin theme from the RS 660. It also gets red-finished wheels. The Arsenic Yellow variant has a darker base with yellow detailing and red highlights on rims for contrast without being too loud. The Racing Replica version gets graphics inspired by Aprilia RS-GP.

Performance specs The bike draws power from a 457cc engine Apart from the new color schemes, the RS 457 remains unchanged mechanically. It is still powered by a 457cc liquid-cooled engine with a 270-degree firing order. The motor produces a maximum power of 47hp and peak torque of 43.5 Nm, mated to a six-speed gearbox. A quickshifter is available as an optional genuine accessory for added convenience and performance on the road or track.

