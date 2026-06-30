The motorbike is available for booking at all Ducati dealerships

2026 Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally debuts in India at ₹32L

By Dwaipayan Roy 02:00 pm Jun 30, 202602:00 pm

What's the story

Ducati has launched the 2026 version of its Multistrada V4 Rally bike in India. The motorbike is available for booking at all Ducati dealerships across the country. It comes in two color options: Ducati Red and Jade Green. While the former costs ₹32.40 lakh, the latter is priced at ₹32.73 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom).