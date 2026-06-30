2026 Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally debuts in India at ₹32L
What's the story
Ducati has launched the 2026 version of its Multistrada V4 Rally bike in India. The motorbike is available for booking at all Ducati dealerships across the country. It comes in two color options: Ducati Red and Jade Green. While the former costs ₹32.40 lakh, the latter is priced at ₹32.73 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom).
Engine
It is backed by a 1.2-liter V4 Granturismo engine
The 2026 Multistrada V4 Rally is powered by a 1.2-liter Ducati V4 Granturismo engine, delivering a peak power of 170hp at 10,750rpm and torque of up to 123Nm. The bike also features an updated rear cylinder bank deactivation strategy for better fuel efficiency at lower speeds. It retains the MotoGP-inspired counter-rotating crankshaft that cuts gyroscopic forces for improved agility and maneuverability.
Suspension upgrades
It features an upgraded Skyhook semi-active suspension
The new Multistrada V4 Rally features an upgraded Skyhook semi-active suspension with 200mm of travel at both ends. Riders can adjust damping settings on the go, while a new Auto mode automatically adapts suspension behavior based on riding style and terrain conditions. The bike comes with lighter spoked wheels (19-inch front and 17-inch rear) shod in tubeless Pirelli Scorpion Trail II tires for better performance.
Tech features
The bike gets a combined braking system for improved stability
The Multistrada V4 Rally gets a 6.5-inch TFT display that controls its electronic rider aids. Riders can choose from three power modes and five riding modes: Sport, Touring, Wet, Urban, and Enduro. The bike also offers Engine Brake Control, traction control, wheelie control, and a new combined braking system for improved stability by distributing braking force between front and rear wheels.
Stability
It comes with Vehicle Observer system
All electronic rider assistance functions on the 2026 Multistrada V4 Rally are managed by Ducati's Vehicle Observer system. It uses inputs from multiple sensors around the motorcycle to optimize systems such as cornering ABS and traction control in real time. For 2026, Ducati has retained the front and rear radar system while adding a new Forward Collision Warning feature that alerts riders about obstacles ahead.