2026 Ford Mustang now available in a retro guise
What's the story
Ford has unveiled a new FX package for its iconic Mustang, taking inspiration from the third generation of the pony car.
The special edition features white wheels, retro font designs reminiscent of '80s and '90s models, and plaid seat inserts.
This nostalgic update is part of Ford's strategy to keep the Mustang relevant in car culture after more than six decades.
Design details
FX package pays homage to the original Fox body
The 2026 Mustang's FX package is a modern interpretation of the Fox body from the '80s and '90s.
The original models could be factory-ordered with bright white wheels, a look that Ford now offers for new Mustangs.
However, today's standard 19-inch wheels are much larger than those on the original Foxes.
Package
What does the FX package add?
The FX package comes with a five-spoke wheel design as standard, while those opting for the Performance package get more complex-looking wheels.
It also colors the Mustang's nostril-like grille elements white, when paired with the Performance package (they're gray on regular models).
The interior of FX cars is adorned with City Silver and Adriatic Blue contrast stitching, and a "Mustang GT" badge that mimics Fox-body style.
Nostalgic touches
Classic plaid seat inserts return
The interior of FX Mustangs features plaid seat inserts, just like the classic Foxes.
The seats are wrapped in perforated leather and come with both regular seats and optional Recaro buckets for coupes.
The exterior of these cars is enhanced with white accents on rear taillights, wheel center caps, and other emblems.
Requirements
GT trim mandatory for FX models
The FX package is compatible with the coupe or convertible's GT Premium trim, which means a 480hp-plus 5.0-liter V8 engine is mandatory.
Customers can choose between a standard six-speed manual or an optional 10-speed automatic transmission.
The hardtop GT Premium with stick shift begins at $53,075 (₹45 lakh), while the droptop variant starts at $58,575 (₹50 lakh).