2026 Kawasaki Versys 650 launched in India: Check top features
What's the story
Kawasaki India has launched the 2026 model year of its popular middle-weight adventure bike, the Versys 650. The new model comes with a price tag of ₹8.63 lakh (ex-showroom), which is ₹15,000 more than its predecessor. The updated motorcycle features a new color scheme and an E20-compatible engine but retains most of its design and hardware elements from the previous version.
Design update
Versys 650's new look and features
The 2026 Kawasaki Versys 650 sports a new grey-and-black color scheme with green accents. The motorcycle retains its tall stance and long-travel suspension for a comfortable ride on highways. It also features a 4.3-inch full-color TFT instrument cluster, an adjustable windscreen with four height settings, dual-channel ABS, and traction control with two modes.
Engine details
Versys 650's technical specifications and performance
The 2026 Kawasaki Versys 650 is powered by a liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine with a displacement of 649cc. It produces a peak power of 67hp and torque of 61Nm. The motorcycle weighs in at a kerb weight of 220kg with its 21-liter fuel tank full and has an impressive ground clearance of up to 170mm, making it suitable for various road conditions.
Availability
Versys 650's booking and delivery details
The new 2026 Kawasaki Versys 650 can be booked online or at any Kawasaki dealership across India. The deliveries of this updated model are expected to start from January 2026. Despite the price hike, the motorcycle continues to offer a blend of comfort and performance that has made it popular among adventure bike enthusiasts.