2026 Kawasaki Versys 650 launched in India: Check top features

Kawasaki India has launched the 2026 model year of its popular middle-weight adventure bike, the Versys 650 . The new model comes with a price tag of ₹8.63 lakh (ex-showroom), which is ₹15,000 more than its predecessor. The updated motorcycle features a new color scheme and an E20-compatible engine but retains most of its design and hardware elements from the previous version.

Design update Versys 650's new look and features The 2026 Kawasaki Versys 650 sports a new grey-and-black color scheme with green accents. The motorcycle retains its tall stance and long-travel suspension for a comfortable ride on highways. It also features a 4.3-inch full-color TFT instrument cluster, an adjustable windscreen with four height settings, dual-channel ABS, and traction control with two modes.

Engine details Versys 650's technical specifications and performance The 2026 Kawasaki Versys 650 is powered by a liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine with a displacement of 649cc. It produces a peak power of 67hp and torque of 61Nm. The motorcycle weighs in at a kerb weight of 220kg with its 21-liter fuel tank full and has an impressive ground clearance of up to 170mm, making it suitable for various road conditions.