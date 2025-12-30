2026 Kawasaki Vulcan S cruiser motorcycle launched at ₹8.13L
What's the story
Kawasaki has expanded its 650cc range with the launch of the 2026 Vulcan S in India. The mid-size cruiser is priced at ₹8.13 lakh (ex-showroom), which is ₹54,000 more than its predecessor. The new model comes with an E20-compliant engine, making it compliant with India's ethanol-blended petrol mandate.
Design details
2026 Kawasaki Vulcan S: Design and specifications
The 2026 Kawasaki Vulcan S retains its predecessor's design, dimensions, and features. It is powered by a 649cc parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine mated to a six-speed gearbox. The engine delivers a power output of 60.1hp and torque of up to 61Nm. The new model also gets a new color scheme - Metallic Flat Spark Black - replacing the previous Pearl Matte Sage Green shade with a more subdued appearance.
Riding experience
Vulcan S offers a seat height of around 705mm
The 2026 Kawasaki Vulcan S offers a seat height of around 705mm, making it accessible to riders of different heights. Its forward-set footpegs, low-slung seat, and wide handlebar ensure a comfortable cruiser posture for both daily commutes and long highway rides. The motorcycle also features telescopic front forks and rear monoshock suspension setup tuned for comfort over sharp handling.
Safety features
Vulcan S: Braking and features
The 2026 Kawasaki Vulcan S comes with disk brakes at both ends, supported by dual-channel ABS as standard. The chassis setup prioritizes stability and ease of control over sporty cornering performance. It also gets an LCD instrument cluster that displays essential riding information, a comfortable seat, and adjustable clutch/brake levers for added convenience.