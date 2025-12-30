2026 Kawasaki Vulcan S cruiser motorcycle launched at ₹8.13L

Kawasaki has expanded its 650cc range with the launch of the 2026 Vulcan S in India. The mid-size cruiser is priced at ₹8.13 lakh (ex-showroom), which is ₹54,000 more than its predecessor. The new model comes with an E20-compliant engine, making it compliant with India's ethanol-blended petrol mandate.

Design details 2026 Kawasaki Vulcan S: Design and specifications The 2026 Kawasaki Vulcan S retains its predecessor's design, dimensions, and features. It is powered by a 649cc parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine mated to a six-speed gearbox. The engine delivers a power output of 60.1hp and torque of up to 61Nm. The new model also gets a new color scheme - Metallic Flat Spark Black - replacing the previous Pearl Matte Sage Green shade with a more subdued appearance.

Riding experience Vulcan S offers a seat height of around 705mm The 2026 Kawasaki Vulcan S offers a seat height of around 705mm, making it accessible to riders of different heights. Its forward-set footpegs, low-slung seat, and wide handlebar ensure a comfortable cruiser posture for both daily commutes and long highway rides. The motorcycle also features telescopic front forks and rear monoshock suspension setup tuned for comfort over sharp handling.