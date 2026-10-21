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Home / News / Auto News / 2026 Kawasaki Z300 debuts in India at ₹3.24 lakh
2026 Kawasaki Z300 debuts in India at ₹3.24 lakh
Z300 is now the most affordable entry into Kawasaki's Z lineup in India

2026 Kawasaki Z300 debuts in India at ₹3.24 lakh

By Mudit Dube
Oct 21, 2026
06:14 pm
What's the story

Kawasaki has launched the Z300 motorcycle in India, with a price tag of ₹3.24 lakh (ex-showroom). The new model is based on the Ninja 300 and shares many components with the sports bike. The Z300 is now the most affordable entry into Kawasaki's Z lineup in India. It comes in two color options: Candy Lime Green/Ebony and Metallic Carbon Gray/Ebony.

Design details

The Z300 features Kawasaki's signature Z-shaped headlight

The Z300 borrows its design from the larger models in Kawasaki's Z range, sporting an aggressive Z-shaped headlight section.

The muscular profile is further accentuated by large tank extensions. The motorcycle also gets a step-up seat and a slim tail section design.

Its alloy wheels sport a minimalist design, adding to the overall aesthetic appeal of the bike.

Engine details

The bike is backed by a 296cc parallel-twin engine

The Z300 is powered by a 296cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that delivers 39.4hp at 11,000rpm and torque of up to 26.3Nm at 10,000rpm.

The engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox with a slip-and-assist clutch as standard. It also features Kawasaki's dual-throttle valve technology.

The bike has an impressive fuel tank capacity of 17-liter, which is more than most competitors in the segment.

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Suspension features

It comes equipped with dual-channel ABS as standard

The Z300 comes with a 37mm telescopic fork at the front and a Uni-Trak monoshock at the rear.

It rides on 17-inch alloy wheels on both ends, with braking duties handled by a 290mm front and 220mm rear petal disk setup.

The motorcycle also comes with dual-channel ABS as standard for added safety during rides.

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Feature highlights

The motorcycle offers LCD console with multiple readouts

The Z300 features an LCD console with a speedometer, tachometer, fuel gage, and clock. It also offers additional readouts such as an odometer, two trip meters, a service indicator, and a coolant temperature readout.

At ₹3.24 lakh (ex-showroom), the motorcycle is pricier than its closest competitor - the 2026 KTM 390 Duke - by ₹38,664.

However, the Z300's parallel-twin engine promises a smoother and more refined riding experience.

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