2026 Keeway V302C launched in India at ₹4.2L: Check features
What's the story
Keeway has launched the 2026 V302C motorcycle in India, priced at ₹4.22 lakh. The new model comes with a fresh yellow color option, joining the existing red and black variants. The V302C is one of three models currently listed on Keeway's Indian website, along with the SR 125 and SR 250. It is powered by a small-capacity V-twin engine, making it unique in its class.
Specifications
The motorcycle draws power from a 298cc engine
The Keeway V302C is powered by a 298cc V-twin engine, coupled with a belt-driven transmission. The powertrain delivers 29.5hp at 8,500rpm and a peak torque of 26.5Nm at 6,500rpm. The motorcycle features telescopic forks in the front and twin shock absorbers in the rear for suspension. It rides on cast alloy wheels at both ends with disk brakes for safety.
Features
What else does the bike offer?
The Keeway V302C comes with a fully digital instrument cluster, dual-channel ABS, all-LED lighting, a single-piece seat, and a 15-liter fuel tank. The new yellow color option adds to its aesthetic appeal. The updated pricing of the Keeway V302C brings it closer to its pre-GST levels. The bike was earlier priced at ₹4.29 lakh before the brand passed on GST benefits to customers, reducing the price to ₹3.99 lakh.