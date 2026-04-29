The bike is now offered in yellow shade

2026 Keeway V302C launched in India at ₹4.2L: Check features

By Mudit Dube 12:46 pm Apr 29, 202612:46 pm

What's the story

Keeway has launched the 2026 V302C motorcycle in India, priced at ₹4.22 lakh. The new model comes with a fresh yellow color option, joining the existing red and black variants. The V302C is one of three models currently listed on Keeway's Indian website, along with the SR 125 and SR 250. It is powered by a small-capacity V-twin engine, making it unique in its class.