2026 KTM 250 Duke gets fresh colors and updates

Specs at a glance:

The new 250 Duke packs a punch with its 249cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, putting out 31hp and 25Nm of torque.

It comes with a six-speed gearbox, adjustable rear suspension for comfort, WP APEX forks up front, and a lightweight build at just 165kg.

You also get cornering ABS, Supermoto mode for extra fun, and a sharp five-inch TFT dash.