2026 KTM 250 Duke gets fresh colors and updates
KTM just dropped the 2026 250 Duke with two new color options—Ebony Black and Silver—joining the classic Electronic Orange and Atlantic Blue.
Launched on January 25, this update is all about giving riders more ways to stand out while keeping the bike's sporty vibe.
Specs at a glance:
The new 250 Duke packs a punch with its 249cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, putting out 31hp and 25Nm of torque.
It comes with a six-speed gearbox, adjustable rear suspension for comfort, WP APEX forks up front, and a lightweight build at just 165kg.
You also get cornering ABS, Supermoto mode for extra fun, and a sharp five-inch TFT dash.
Price & rivals:
Priced at $5,099 in the US and starting at ₹2.12 lakh in India, it goes head-to-head with bikes like the Suzuki Gixxer 250, Pulsar N250, and Hero Xtreme 250R—so if you're after style plus performance in this segment, it's worth checking out.