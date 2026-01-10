2026 KTM 390 Duke goes official globally: What's new?
What's the story
KTM has officially unveiled the 2026 390 Duke for global markets. The new model year brings a fresh Atlantic Blue color option, which joins the existing Gun Metal Gray paint scheme. The Atlantic Blue variant gives a more mature and premium look to the motorcycle, with matte blue tank extensions and fuel tank replacing the previous version's gray finish.
Design
A closer look at the design
The new Atlantic Blue variant of the 2026 KTM 390 Duke gets a black front fender and black alloy wheels, replacing the signature orange finish of its predecessor. Despite these cosmetic changes, the motorcycle's mechanical components remain unchanged. It continues to be powered by a 399cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that produces 46hp and peak torque of up to 39Nm.
Features
What about features?
The engine of the KTM 390 Duke is mated to a six-speed gearbox with a bi-directional quickshifter. The feature list remains unchanged as well, including a TFT color display with Bluetooth connectivity, ride modes, cornering ABS, Launch Control, Supermoto ABS, an LED lighting setup, traction control, and cruise control. The new model also gets a new WP FCR4 front brake caliper for improved stopping performance.