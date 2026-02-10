2026 KTM 790 Duke breaks cover: What to know

KTM's 790 Duke is back for 2026 with a fresh look and some subtle tweaks. It still rocks the reliable LC8c parallel-twin engine and now comes with updates confirmed via official specs and Chinese approval docs. If you're into naked bikes that balance style, performance, and tech, this one's worth a peek.

The bike features ride-by-wire tech, three standard ride modes (Rain, Street, Sport) with optional Performance and Track modes (up to five total), cornering ABS for safety, and a crisp five-inch TFT display.

Suspension is handled by WP APEX forks up front (140mm travel) and a rear monoshock (150mm).

It sits on lightweight cast aluminum wheels with grippy tires.

The seat height is set at an accessible 825mm; wet weight is 187kg—so it's nimble without feeling too light.

You'll get a decent-sized 14L tank for longer trips.

Production continues in China through KTM's partnership with CFMoto.