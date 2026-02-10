2026 KTM 790 Duke breaks cover: What to know
KTM's 790 Duke is back for 2026 with a fresh look and some subtle tweaks.
It still rocks the reliable LC8c parallel-twin engine and now comes with updates confirmed via official specs and Chinese approval docs.
If you're into naked bikes that balance style, performance, and tech, this one's worth a peek.
Under the hood, you get an 799cc liquid-cooled engine pushing out 95hp and 87Nm of torque—plenty for city rides or weekend blasts.
The bike features ride-by-wire tech, three standard ride modes (Rain, Street, Sport) with optional Performance and Track modes (up to five total), cornering ABS for safety, and a crisp five-inch TFT display.
Suspension is handled by WP APEX forks up front (140mm travel) and a rear monoshock (150mm).
It sits on lightweight cast aluminum wheels with grippy tires.
The seat height is set at an accessible 825mm; wet weight is 187kg—so it's nimble without feeling too light.
You'll get a decent-sized 14L tank for longer trips.
Production continues in China through KTM's partnership with CFMoto.
The new KTM 790 Duke is a fun all-rounder
If you want something sporty yet practical that stands out from the crowd (and don't mind telling your friends it's made in China), the new KTM 790 Duke makes a strong case as an all-rounder for daily commutes or fun rides alike.