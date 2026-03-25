2026 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class arrives with glitzy looks, better tech

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled its latest luxury sedan, the 2026 Maybach S-Class. The new model comes with a more powerful V8 engine, an upgrade from its predecessor. The car also gets a host of visual and technological updates, along with enhanced personalization options for buyers. The exterior design features a larger grille with illuminated vertical slats and an illuminated 'Maybach' wordmark above them.

Design It gets headlamps with rose gold accents The new Maybach S-Class sports larger headlamps with the latest version of Mercedes's Digital Light ambient lighting and three-pointed star DRLs. The headlamps are embellished with rose gold accents featuring the Maybach logo. The lower air dams in the bumpers are covered by a mesh pattern made up of these logos, just like on the Maybach GLS and SL models.

Customization options The car offers a range of forged alloy wheels The 2026 Maybach S-Class is 180mm longer than the long-wheelbase S-Class, which is clearly visible in its profile. It comes with a range of forged alloy wheels in 20- and 21-inch sizes, featuring intricate multi-spoke designs. Mercedes says every Maybach S-Class comes with some options from its 'Manufaktur' personalization catalog, which now includes more exterior colors and two-tone combinations for buyers to choose from.

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Interior enhancements It comes with a superscreen glass panel for the dashboard The interior of the new Maybach S-Class gets even more extended leather upholstery, including on the footwell area. New shades for the hide are available, along with a leather-free vegan upholstery with its own unique design. The car also features a 'Superscreen' glass panel that replaces the dashboard and offers a unique Maybach graphical theme for all screens in signature rose gold color.

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Tech features The rear seats recline to an impressive 43 degrees The 2026 Mercedes Maybach S-Class gets an AI-driven tech overhaul with a conversational assistant that combines ChatGPT, Bing, and Gemini. The new E&E architecture made of four 'supercomputers' runs the entire car from screens to safety features to driving dynamics. The rear seats recline to an impressive 43 degrees (compared to the S-Class's 38 degrees) and are heated, ventilated, and massaging for maximum comfort.