2026 Volkswagen Taigun launched at ₹11 lakh: Check features

Volkswagen has launched the updated Taigun in India, with prices starting from ₹10.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The refreshed mid-size SUV comes with a host of updates in terms of design, features, and technology. It is available in several trims including Comfortline, Highline, Highline-Plus, GT Line, Topline and GT Plus variants. The top model costs ₹19.29 lakh (ex-showroom).

Buyback scheme Volkswagen introduces assured buyback program for Taigun Along with the launch of the new Taigun, Volkswagen has also introduced an assured buyback program. The scheme promises up to 75% of the ex-showroom price as residual value for ownership up to three years or 30,000km. This initiative is applicable on bookings made until May 31, 2026 and aims at reducing long-term ownership concerns while boosting resale confidence among customers.

Design updates New Taigun looks modern with illuminated VW logos The new Taigun sports a sleeker, more modern face in line with Volkswagen's global SUV design language. It gets a slimmer grille, redesigned LED headlamps connected by a light bar, and an illuminated VW logo on the front as well as rear. The silhouette remains familiar but new 17-inch gloss-black alloy wheels add to its appeal. Inside, the cabin retains its basic layout but gets updated trims and upholstery with dual-tone themes. A panoramic sunroof is also available.

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Interior upgrades It gets an updated infotainment system The new Taigun gets a bigger 10.25-inch digital driver's display and an updated 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with improved graphics and AI voice functionality. Other highlights include ventilated and power-adjustable front seats, wireless smartphone connectivity, ambient lighting, wireless charging, and an improved air conditioning system. Mechanically, the SUV continues with its existing turbo-petrol engine options of 1.0-liter TSI producing 115hp/178Nm torque while the bigger 1.5-liter TSI delivers a more powerful output of 150hp/250Nm torque.

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